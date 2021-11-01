Men are being trapped to marry women they don't love - UK-based Ghanaian

Collins Owusu, a Ghanaian based in the UK who exports second-hand clothes to Ghana has revealed that some women are trapping men just to marry them in order to earn them documents for citizenship.

However, according to him it will be better to get documentation through an animal than a woman abroad.



In a chat with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami, Collins indicated that dating a woman abroad has become a means of securing their stay hence they have become skeptical about such relationships.



He added that even if the relationship occurs, the man becomes indebted to the woman forever.



“In this country, if an animal could give documents here I would have advised men to take it from animals than women. I'm saying this because when a woman sets you up, you know how it is. You may get the opportunity to marry for papers but the aftermath of it,” he said.

“People start asking her whether he has papers or not and think it is the only reason he is dating her. So it is very difficult,” he disclosed.



He advised the youth to be wary of women and encouraged them to put God first and make their job second. Collins pointed out that “yes women were created for us to take care of but put God first.”



