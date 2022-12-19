Men are more activity driven in relationship – Relationship Coach

0
Medical doctor and relationship coach, Dr. Isaac Newman Arthur, has disclosed men are more active in relationship than women.

Speaking with Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s Men’s Lounge show, he said, “we are more activity driven where as women are more relationship driven. A man may just be in a relationship with someone just because of an activity and that activity is the focus, and any other thing is okay.”

He furthered men are totally different adding that it creates complications when women find it difficult to understand them. “That is where it sometimes creates that difficulty between a man and woman kind of relationships.”

The medical doctor mentioned that one aspect of relationships which invites problems in a relationship is when a woman is expected to behave like a man and a man expected to behave like a woman. Therefore “if you are having a relationship with a woman, a man must be expected to be a man and a woman must be expected to be a woman, and we are expected to express ourselves.”

He highlighted that men and women are different in terms of response to things hence when people believe a man and a women must behave in a particular manner is absurd.

