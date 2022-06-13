‘Men are winning against evil women’ - A Plus reacts after court threw out C'Ronaldo's rape suit

A Plus, Social commentator

Kwame Asare Obeng, known popularly as A Plus, has expressed satisfaction after a United State judge threw out a case in which famous footballer Christiano Ronaldo had been slashed with rape charges.

A Plus who is known for his controversy over political and social issues recently attacked renowned broadcaster and host of The Standpoint show, Oheneyere Gifty Anti for creating an impression that men are not important.



A Plus fired the now wife of a chief that after years of using her show to give the wrong education to young women, the latter's wedding lasted for three (3) consecutive days when she had a man in her life.



About two weeks into that issue, A Plus has again added his voice to the rape suit against international football icon Christiano Ronaldo, a case that has been thrown away by a US judge on Friday, June 10, 2022.



In a Facebook post reacting to the court's decision, A Plus wrote, “Men are winning against evil women.”

A US district judge in Las Vegas, Jennifer Dorsey, kicked the case out of court to punish the woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, for “bad-faith conduct” and the use of leaked and stolen documents detailing discussions between Ronaldo and his lawyers.



The Guardian news website reported that a Nevada woman has lost her bid to force the Manchester United star to pay millions of dollars more than $375,000 in hush money she received after claiming he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.



In a 42-page order, Dorsey said Stovall had tainted the case beyond redemption. She also said dismissing a case outright with no option to file again was a severe sanction, but Ronaldo had been harmed by Stovall’s conduct.



“I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents was bad faith, and simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of [plaintiff Kathryn] Mayorga’s claims,” the ruling said.