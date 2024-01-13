Men boast about having a high body count like it’s a thing of pride - Actress

Erica is a former BB Naija housemate

Erica Nlewedim, the Big Brother Naija star, has slammed men who brag about having a high body count.

According to the reality show star, such men brag about their high body count like it's a thing of pride.



Wondering who will marry such men, she also questioned why they shame women.



Erica tweeted; “It’s so funny how men are actually boasting about having a high body count like it’s a thing of pride who will marry you?



"And you also have the guts to shame women.”



Her comments have since drawn reactions from individuals on social media.



Check out the posts and comments below:

It’s so funny how men are actually boasting about having a high body count like it’s a thing of pride who will marry you? And you also have the guts to shame women ????????‍♀️???? — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) January 12, 2024

It's so funny how women are actually boasting about being high standard at the end of the day they're 35 plus......who will marry you? And you have the guts to broke shame men — Gowies ???? (@Badgowies) January 12, 2024

Women control access to sex & men control access to marriage. It was a simple exchange of access before feminism ???? it. Having sex was hard for men cos most needed marriage to get it. But today it is almost free! Even in the animal kingdom sex for males is hard, D apex male wins. — AgendaBreaker (@Agendabreaker) January 12, 2024

Men body count is useless unlike women body count. — Realtimmywrld???? (@realtimmywrld) January 12, 2024