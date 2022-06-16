Men can give women nothing more than money - Relationship expert

Blessing Okoro is a self-acclaimed relationship expert

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro aka 'Blessing CEO', has argued that a man has nothing else to offer a woman other than money.

Blessing said any man not doing that will only be wasting a woman’s time, draining her with coitus.



Insisting there was nothing like a ‘stingy man’, Okoro argued a man who loves a woman will feel immense happiness and excitement to provide for her needs seeing God built me to be providers.



“If a man does not give you money, what will he be doing with you? Absolutely nothing! He will just be draining you with s3x and wasting your time. Men stay where they invest their money. There is nothing like a stingy man.

“If a man doesn’t want to give you money, it simply means he does not love you and he’s giving to another woman. And when a man is not giving you money, he’s only going to be wasting your time. Because there is nothing else a man can give a woman apart from money. Men are providers. That’s how God has built them. Provision is a sense of responsibility for men. In fact, it gives a man a sense of happiness and excitement to provide for his woman. Love comes with giving. So if your man is stingy to you, it simply means he does not love you.” the self-styled ‘intellectual entertainer.



Reiterating her stance in her post caption, Blessing Okoro wrote:



“If a man does not give you money as a woman, what will he be doing for you??? Using you and wasting your time. Period..”