Men chase me with $5K-$10K for sex - Efia Odo brags

Efia Odo

Socialite and #FixTheCountry convener Andrea Owusu popularly known as Efia Odo says that men pester her in her various social media dm's with sex offers with some offering between $5,000-$10,000.

She claims because she is not a whore and does not sell her honeypot for financial gain turn all those overtures down.



The socialite is currently beefing with Victoria Lebene about a purported comment by the actress about #FixTheCountry conveners fixing their rotting attitude which Efia Odo believes is directed at her.



She wrote: “Sometimes $5k- $10k I’ve declined all cuz I don’t sell pussy. No shade to those who do. It’s just not my thing.”

According to Odo, no matter how broke she is she will never auction her honey pot to the highest bidder as that is not her style but apologized to persons who hawk their honey pot to cater for themselves.







