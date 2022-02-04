Men have erectile issues because they urinate on herbs and in gutters - Herbalist reveals

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian herbalist, Veronica Owusua AKA Akosua Kiko, has revealed that most men suffer from erectile and penial issues because they urinate mostly on leave and in gutters.

In an exclusive interview on SVTV Africa, Akosua explained that leaves are like humans due to the power it possesses. She added that spirits reside in large water bodies and gutters. As a result, the spirit could cause sickness to a man.



“Herbs or leaves are humans just like us. They live in their world, so if you have a problem, you must know how and when to ask. Herbs have power. To my brothers who urinate on leaves, stop it. Most men have pineal sicknesses because they peed on herbs. Even the big gutter you urinate in is a spirit. Go to the washroom and urinate,” she told host DJ Nyaami.



Akosua also narrated how herbs are plucked for their work. According to her, aside from the power of God, herbs come second.

“You must have spiritual eyes to be able to use herbs. Some herbs require you to strip naked, take off your shoes and knock even plucking it. You have to put 20 or 50 pesewas under the tree, then you tell it your problem before plucking it for you,” Akosua added.



Watch the full interview below:



