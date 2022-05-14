Men in Toronto snatch people’s wives and threaten them with police - Canada-based Ghanaian

Erico and host of the interview

Source: SVTV Africa

Canada-based Ghanaian Erico has disclosed that some Ghanaians with permits often snatch the wives of others without a residence permit.

In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Erico disclosed that many Ghanaian-Canadians living in Toronto sleep with people’s wives and girlfriends, especially those without a residence permit.



“Many guys do it even if they know she is your wife or girlfriend. Especially when the guy is not a citizen yet, and you can’t do anything to him because he is a citizen.”



"Some borrow money from them, and they never pay. You don’t have papers, so you can’t make a case. They will scare you off with police.”

Erico advised Ghanaians to start life in Canada to avoid making too many friends. According to him, most Ghanaians there did not hassle their way into Canada, unlike others.



“The only friends you need are a lawyer and an accountant. A lawyer for court cases and an accountant to help you file taxes every year. Maybe, one or two friends, but avoid spending lavishly,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Speaking on life in Canada, Erico stated that Canada is better than the US. He added that he would not choose to live in the USA when he is more comfortable in Canada. However, he would travel there to visit family.