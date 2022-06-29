Men interpret respect as love – Avram Ben Moshe

Avram Ben Moshe, Common Sense Family leader

In an interview on Ghana’s favorite adult edutainment programme ‘In Bed with Adwen’ which airs on eTV Ghana, Avram Ben Moshe noted that men cannot be kept in relationships because of sex, good food, or a woman’s beauty even though it is good to have all those qualities.



“It’s good to have a beautiful woman and it’s good to have a woman who can cook but the one thing that men really look for in a relationship is respect. If it’s sex we want, we can get it anywhere but if you want to keep your man, know that men interpret respect as love”, he said.



He added, “House helps are very respectful and sometimes, even more respectful than the wife so if the man is not careful, he may find himself having an affair with the maid because she respects him”.

According to him, it is not wrong to have a maid, however, there are certain things that wives should not allow their maids to do in the home and these include cooking their husband’s food, and washing his clothes, among other personal things.



He concluded that once a woman accords her husband all the respect and she is able to be his peace, then she is sure to keep the man and keep her home and marriage.