Men need higher standards for relationships - IK Ogbonna

IK Ogbonna is a Nigerian actor

Actor, IK Ogbonna, has said that men should look beyond a pretty face and nice shape when dating.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, he said, “In my opinion, everyone should have standards. Men should also have principles. They should not just go for any lady because she has a good body or a cute face. There is more to it. There has to be a connection.”



The actor also stated that he doesn’t believe a woman should live in a certain way to endear men to her. He said, “I am not of the opinion that people should do anything to attract anyone. One can look helpless and hopeless, and still be attractive. There is always someone out there for any type of person. Build yourself as an individual and the right person will come to you.”



He also stated that the honourary doctorate he got from the Institut Superieur De Technologies Et De Management in Benin Republic means a lot to him.



He said, “The school reached out to me that they want to honour me for my achievements contributions to the industry. I took it because it is a great thing of joy. Adding something like that to one’s CV is what one should embrace.”

On the lessons he learnt from his previous marriage, he said, “I don’t like bringing my relationship to the media because I feel everyone deserves a right to their private lives. I barely ever talk about it on social media.



“The most important thing is that we are not together, and that is public knowledge already. It does not mean we are enemies. She is a good friend of mine and we have an amazing son together.



“There are no rules to a relationship or marriage. Different situations sustain different relationships and marriages. People are different and one cannot always apply what one learnt in a previous relationship to a new one. However, understanding and communication should be general.”