Men offer US$5,000 to US$10,000 to have sex with me – Efia Odo brags

Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo

Efia Odo is on a rampage on Twitter and wants everybody to know that she is not a prostitute, even though men throw huge offers at her.

In her fight with Victoria Lebene, Efia Odo is going all out on what goes in her dm. According to her, men have been offering US$5,000 to US$10,00, which is about GH¢30,000 to GH¢60,000cedis to have a taste of her.



She wrote, “Sometimes $5k- $10k I’ve declined all cuz I don’t sell pussy. No shade to those who do. It’s just not my thing.”



According to her, no matter how poor she is, she would never exchange sex for money. Plus, sometimes, the men do offer less than the initial amounts she quoted.

She did put up a disclaimer that this is in no way a taunt at other girls who sell their bodies for money. But as for her, she does not sell her body.



