Men should have females as a ‘bestie’ – KiDi

KiDi

VGMA Artiste of the year, KiDi, has suggested that males should have females as their best friends as opposed to a male-male relationship.

According to the afrobeats singer, a same-sex friendship [either male-male or female-female] is fraught with problems since both parties would be fighting each other for something of interest.



The ‘Touch it’ hitmaker, who defended that having an opposite sex as a best friend is just a perfect combination, disclosed that his best friend is a female.



Speaking in an interview on Joy FM monitored by angelonline.com.gh, KiDi said “My best friend is a female. Well, I think if you are a man, the best friend you can have is a woman. If you are a woman, the best friend you can have is a male.”



“It’s just the perfection combination. Because female-female best friends, they will fight about a boy. Man-man best friend, they will fight about money or a girl.”

“But when it’s man and woman, what can you fight about?”, he quizzed.



Sensational musician, Adina, who was also on the show, however, disagreed with KiDi’s school of thought.



When asked if she agreed with KiDi’s opinion, she declared that “I don’t know… I don’t know where he is coming from…”



Though Adina revealed that her bestie is not a male, she, however, agreed with KiDi that friendship in the music industry should not be forced but allowed to flourish if there is a ‘chemistry’.