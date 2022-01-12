Men who go down on women mostly have pink lips – Iona Reine claims

Iona Reine offers free oral sex education to men

Iona Renie makes an appearance on Arnold’s ‘Vibes in 5’



Iona Reine’s relationship with Mzbel turns sour



Budding Ghanaian dancehall singer cum midwife, Iona Reine, has disclosed that men who are fond of ‘eating out’ women or sucking women’s vagina mostly have pink lips.



She made these comments while stating that the acidity of the vagina juice, mostly discolours the lips of men who usually indulge in these kinds of sexual activities.



According to Iona, the vaginal juice usually cleanses the lips, adding that there is no need for men to purchase all kinds of pink lip scrubs.

“I hear that it makes the guys have pink lips. So if you see a guy with pink lips, just know he usually goes down on women. The acidity in the vagina helps cleanse the lips so you don’t need all these pink lips balm or scrubs,” she stated in an interview with Arnold Mensah Alavanyo.



When asked about the usefulness of vaginal juice as compared to the sperm which is perceived to be rich in protein, Iona said;



“I don’t know about the benefits of that. I’ll have to do more research and inform you about it later but I think its usefulness is the pleasure you’re giving to the woman.”



The controversial singer is noted for her sexually suggestive ways of dressing and promoting music.



Iona, who was formerly managed by Mzbel, parted ways with her sometime in 2020.

She has currently established a strong bond with controversial comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, Mzbel’s nemesis.



She rose to fame by touting herself as the late Ebony Reigns' lookalike.



Watch the video below



