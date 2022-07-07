Men who go in for women because of their looks are 'unserious' - Charlotte Oduro

Charlotte Oduro

Charlotte Oduro says cosmetic surgery poses health dangers to women

‘Quit forcing women to undergo body changes to suit your preference’, Charlotte Oduro to men



Beauty fades, but intelligent women will always be resourceful, Charlotte Oduro advises men



Controversial and self-acclaimed counsellor, Charlotte Oduro, has referred to men who choose their spouses because of their looks as ‘unserious’.



According to Charlotte Oduro, wise and serious men go in for women who will help them build a successful and robust future.



She believes that beauty fades with time. However, an intelligent woman would always be resourceful to the success of a man.



She said, “No serious man would go in for a woman because of looks. Butts and looks lose their attractiveness with time. However, an intelligent woman when married would always contribute to the success of their husbands.”

Sharing her thoughts on men who force their women to go under the knife for Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) for bigger buttocks, Charlotte Oduro noted that such decisions pose health threats to their wives.



“Men should desist from forcing women to go in for Brazilian Butt Lift because they want their women to have big buttocks. These things affect the health of women, and some even die through the process," She made this known in an exclusive interview with Okay FM.



She added, “any man who wants a lady with a big butt should go for that right away but not to change natural women to suit their preference.”



Check out Charlotte Oduro's interview





