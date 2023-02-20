1
Mental preparedness is key for sexual pleasure – Physician

Henry Kusi Appiah.png Physician at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Henry Kusi Appiah

Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: etvghana.com

A medical doctor at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Henry Kusi Appiah has asserted that both partners in a relationship must be mentally prepared before having sex.

The medical practitioner indicated that the mind is the starting point of getting a pleasurable experience during intercourse and further explained that both parties must be in the right state of mind as a mind prepared for sexual intercourse. “Several things come together to give pleasure during sexual intercourse and its starts from the mental state of the individual; because the person should be in the right frame of mind for what he or she is going to engage in.” He enlightened.

“When one is not mentally prepared for that individual is not ready for sexual intercourse,” Mr. Kusi Appiah posited in an interview on the Happy Morning Show with host, Sammy Eshun.

The physician also added that when one decides to engage in sexual intercourse despite mental unpreparedness, the pleasure sought will be absent during the intercourse.

He noted that stress is one thing that could hinder partners from being mentally prepared and could be detrimental to their health if it is undermined to engage in sexual intercourse.

