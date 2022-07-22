Mental resilience key to becoming a successful musician - Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian Hiplife legend, Okyeame Kwame

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Hiplife legend, Okyeame Kwame, has asserted that having a strong mentality as a musician, defines how successful you will be regardless of your talent.

According to Okyeame Kwame, who is one of the most decorated rappers in Ghana's music industry, the downfall of many talented artistes was due to the lack of mental toughness to deal with social issues.



In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Okyeame Kwame explained that once you become famous and become a celebrity, your personal life is taken away from you and you would be scrutinized in every endeavor of yours.



"Once you attain fame as a musician, you cannot enjoy your privacy, so you would need to re-evaluate yourself by checking your temperament and how you react to societal issues.

"Social pressures are bound and celebrities are more prone to issues of depression in comparison with other careers, and the inception of social media, so if you don't have the right temperament, it could lead to depression," he said.



Okyeame Kwame, who has had an illustrious career in music spanning over two decades, further revealed that it was often very difficult to get a strong mentality at the start of every musician's career, but psyching yourself was key in such moments.



"You have to develop a strong mental resilience to deal with certain issues so that you don't cause your own downfall, regardless of how talented you may be. You must learn how you deal with certain issues, especially at the early stages of your music career, " he said.