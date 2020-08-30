Entertainment

Mentally challenged girl stabbed to death in Eastern Region

An 18-year-old female mentally challenged has been stabbed multiple times to death by unknown assailant or assailants in Subrisu, a Community in Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The body of the deceased has been retrieved by Police and deposited at the Holy Family Hospital morgue.



The grandfather of the deceased Ashitey Sowah told Starr News, on Saturday, August 29,2020, at about 9:00 am, he was informed by the mother of the deceased that she has been stabbed to death in a plantation farm near their house.



He said he quickly reported the incident to the Akoasi Police.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sargeant Francis Gomado confirming the incident said, Police proceeded to the scene and found the deceased lying dead in a pool of blood.



He said Police detected three fresh knife wounds at the right side of her rib and another at the stomach area during an examination of the body.



According to him, the crime scene detectives extended their investigation to the crime scene – plantation which is twenty metres from the house.

