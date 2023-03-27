2
Menu
Entertainment

Mercy Asiedu’s husband angrily threatens to sue Kwame Borga for making defamatory remarks about his wife

Mercy Asiedu And Husband With Kwame Borga Grid Mercy Asiedu's husband is demanding a retraction and apology from Kwame Borga

Mon, 27 Mar 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

The husband of renowned Ghanaian actress, Mercy Asiedu, has angrily reacted to some allegations Kumawood actor, Kwame Borga, has levelled against his wife.

The actor who is known for his numerous controversial remarks is reported to have said that Mercy Asiedu is one of the respected and leading actresses in the Kumawood industry who has been allegedly giving younger actresses to rich men for money.

Speaking angrily about this statement, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah I, who is the Chief of Kunsu revealed in an interview with Dave Hammer on Hello FM that he was about the call his lawyers when he chanced on the statement on Kwame Borga’s Facebook wall.

Nana Agyemang Badu Duah I questioned why Kwame Borga will make such remarks when he is fully aware that he has no evidence to back his claims.

The owner of Mesduah Productions warned Kwame Borga to be very careful with the path he has chosen to walk and further requested that he deletes the things he has posted before he incurs his wrath.

Listen to Nana Agyeman Duah speak below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom)

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears