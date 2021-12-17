Mercy Asiedu schools Afia Schwarzenegger over ‘winter jacket’ comment

Mercy Asiedu responds to Afia Schwarzenegger’s trolls

Afia Schwarzenegger accused of chiding Mercy Asiedu



Mercy Asiedu sponsors her team for a Dubai trip



Obviously unhappy about the insults hurled at her, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu has responded to Afia Schwarzenegger’s attacks in a new video making rounds on the internet.



Mercy Aseidu who was earlier trolled by Afia Schwarzenegger for wearing a winter jacket to Dubai has explained that she was rather wearing a two-piece tracksuit and not a winter jacket as alleged by the comedienne.



Mercy’s comments are on the back of Afia Schwarzenegger’s complaints that she wore a winter jacket to ‘sunny’ Dubai.



In what was directed at Mercy Asiedu and her camp, Afia Schwarzenegger had a problem with the fact that some people opt to wear a winter jacket to the Middle East country despite its hot weather conditions.

“I’m pleading with you, stop disgracing the Asante tribe. Winter jackets cannot be worn to Dubai. We beg you, we are all Ghanaians. You can’t do that and go scot-free. Who are you disgracing? Me or Otumfuo? Stop fooling. What you’re doing is a big embarrassment to the Asante tribe,” Afia earlier said.



But responding to Afia Schwarzenegger in an interview with Adom TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Mercy taught the comedienne the difference between a winter Jacket and a tracksuit.



“What we are wearing is not a winter jacket. It is a branded tracksuit from our production house. That is the Mensduah film productions. There is a difference between a tracksuit and a winter jacket. If she doesn’t know, I’m telling her.”



Watch the video below:



