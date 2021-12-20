Mercy Asiedu vows to deal with whoever tries to defame her

Mercy Asiedu chides Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger attacks Mercy Asiedu



Mercy Asiedu sponsors her team for a Dubai trip <|b>



Popular Ghanaian actress has established that she won’t hesitate to sue any individual who tries to defame her.



The Kumawood actress emphasized that she’s not the type that likes to take the law into her own hands adding that she prefers to tackle issues through the appropriate quarters.



Mercy Asiedu made such comments on the back of her recent banter with Afia Schwarzenegger.

Earlier, Afia Schwarzenegger was captured on social media insulting Mercy Asiedu and her entire team for wearing a ‘winter jacket’ to Dubai.



In a series of attacks on social media, Afia labeled Mercy a "villager" for rocking a winter jacket to Dubai despite its hot weather conditions.



After Afia’s tantrums, Mercy responded by educating her the difference between a winter jacket and a branded tracksuit.



Mercy said her team wore her production company’s branded tracksuit to Dubai and not winter jacket as Afia speculated.



But in a new development, Mercy who has returned after spending ten days in the Arab country has said she is back to deal with her detractors.

Upon arrival at the airport, the actress was interviewed by Dave Hammer TV as regards her feud with Afia Schwarzenegger.



She said: “If you say something about me that is not true, it’s called defamation of character and I won’t let it slide. If you try it, I’ll deal with you according to the law. I don’t engage in unnecessary feuds.”



When asked what prompted her to travel to Dubai with 13 other crew members, Mercy Asiedu said: “It’s been five years since we set up the production company. Management sat down and realized that we haven’t had it easy in the past years. There has been a lot of ups and downs but through it all some particular workers stayed with us throughout. So we decided to organize a fully paid trip for them to chill in Dubai."



Watch the video below.



