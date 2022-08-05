Mercy Chinwo and her fiancé, Pastor Blessed, tie the knot in a court wedding

Mercy Chinwo and husband

Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has tied the knot with her fiancé, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, weeks after announcing her union on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Mercy Chinwo wrote on August 4, 2022, “Legally Hitched. To God be the Glory. Great things He has done. Forever to go with you, Sweet @theofficialblessed.”



Her post followed several pictures of her wedding ceremony on her social media page.



At the court signing ceremony, the award-winning singer was captured dressed in a beautiful white dress with a marching fascinator while her husband wore a suit.



The couple were captured almost in every picture laughing, making it known to the world that they were content and ready to take the journey as a couple.

The news of the two lovebirds was revealed in June when they both shared the moments on their various Instagram accounts.



The 31-year-old singer wrote: “I am blessed to be blessed with the blessed official. The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest of my life with you make the blessing more real… I love you, Sweet”.



Her announcement followed a marriage introduction on Monday, July 18, with pictures of the couple taking the necessary steps to become husband and wife.



