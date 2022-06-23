Mercy Chinwo announces her engagement to Nigerian pastor

Nigerian sensational gospel musician, Mercy Chinwo has officially announced her engagement to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwaa.

The multiple award-winning gospel musician who has successfully kept her relationship off social media until now took to her Instagram page on June 23, 2022, to make the announcement.



Mercy Chinwo shared some beautiful photos with her partner stating how blessed she is to be with him and how the thought of spending the rest of her life with him makes her happy.



Expressing her love for her partner she wrote: "I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed. The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real???? I love you Sweet."



Her partner on the other hand appreciated her for accepting his proposal adding that it is a blessing for her to be in his life.



"I'M THE MAN THE LORD SHOWED MERCY! @mercychinwo thanks for saying YES!" he wrote.

Mercy Chinwo was into acting before she swerved into full-time music. She got into the limelight in 2012 after winning Season 2 of Nigerian Idol.



See the posts below:



