Mercy Chinwo gifted a four-wheel drive on her 31st birthday

Mercy Chinwo with her brand new car gifted to her by her husband

The husband of popular Nigerian gospel musician, Mercy Chinwo, Pastor Blessed, has gifted her a four-wheel drive to mark her 31st birthday, barely a month after their wedding.

In an Instagram video, her husband, Pastor Blessed, disclosed that he tried hard to hide the fact that he was trying to surprise his wife, adding, “My wife is very discerning.”



The preacher shared a lovely message to mark his wife’s birthday while letting her know that he was going to be with her forever.



“Today and forever, I promise to stand by you no matter the weather and together we shall fulfil our purpose! I pray that in this new age, the hand of the Lord will rest mightily upon your life for the glory of the Lord is risen upon you.



“I declare that every time you sing, your voice will pierce the sky and the Lord will make it rain. I declare that you’re anointing will rise like the sun and no man can stop it! Your songs will bring healing to the sick, strength to the weak, and comfort to the broken-hearted,” he shared.



Mercy Chinwo expressed shock after being shown the car that had ribbons tied all around it and was in tears to know it was bought for her.



In a follow-up post after her husband's, she appreciated him and also asked her followers to help her thank him, saying, “I got the best birthday gift ever…Thank You sweet. I love you.”

ADA/BOG