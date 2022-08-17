Mercy Chinwo's giant wedding cake that highlights her hit songs

Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa and wife, Mercy Chinwo

Award-winning Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, had a grand cake to celebrate her love story and marriage to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

The 8-tier cake was dedicated to her all-time favourite hit songs - 'Na You Dey Reign', 'Chinedum', 'Obinasom', 'Akamdinelu', 'Excess Love', 'Amazing God', 'Bor Ekom', with the last tier not baring any description.



According to the singer, each cake had a special story behind it.



In an Instagram post dated August 16, the new bride who made headlines with her carefully put-together traditional and white wedding gowns published images of herself and her husband cutting their cake.



"We couldn't take our eyes off this beautiful "masterpiece." " Which layer of cake has your favorite song?" Mercy asked followers.



As of Wednesday, it had generated over 3,122 comments from fans and well-wishers.

Check out the photos below:





























