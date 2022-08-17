0
Menu
Entertainment

Mercy Chinwo's giant wedding cake that highlights her hit songs

Mercy Chinwo W.png Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa and wife, Mercy Chinwo

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, had a grand cake to celebrate her love story and marriage to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

The 8-tier cake was dedicated to her all-time favourite hit songs - 'Na You Dey Reign', 'Chinedum', 'Obinasom', 'Akamdinelu', 'Excess Love', 'Amazing God', 'Bor Ekom', with the last tier not baring any description.

According to the singer, each cake had a special story behind it.

In an Instagram post dated August 16, the new bride who made headlines with her carefully put-together traditional and white wedding gowns published images of herself and her husband cutting their cake.

"We couldn't take our eyes off this beautiful "masterpiece." " Which layer of cake has your favorite song?" Mercy asked followers.

As of Wednesday, it had generated over 3,122 comments from fans and well-wishers.

Check out the photos below:













Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide
148,000 gov't workers with different identifications found
The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
The three ministers Kufuor Foundation CEO wants Akufo-Addo to fire
What Alan Kyerematen told Hopeson Adorye after ‘controversial’ comment
US-based Ghanaian faces 50 years in jail over fraud, money laundering