Mercy Eke congratulates Phyna as she becomes 2nd female winner of BBNaija

Former BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke, a reality personality on Big Brother Naija (BBN) and the winner of the Pepper Dem season, has joined a large number of her colleagues, supporters and fans to congratulate the Level Up winner, Phyna.

Phyna beats Bryann to win the Level Up edition, making her the second female housemate to win the show.



In a brief story shared on her Instagram account, Mercy formally welcomed Phyna to the club and also congratulated her on her most recent victory.



Her post reads: “Congratulations Phyna, welcome to the club.”



Phyna won the reality show with 40.74 percent While Bryann scored 26.72%, Bella the third runner up polled 15.78%.



Both Phyna and Bryann who entered into the Level 2 house together, ended up becoming the top 2 housemates for the season earning them the 1st and 2nd position.



Mercy Eke is an Imo State-born media personality, actress, video vixen, and businesswoman. She became the first woman to win Big Brother Naija’s fourth season in October 2019.

Phyna emerges winner of Level Up edition



On Sunday, October 2, 2022, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV series’ grand finale took place, and Phyna was declared the victor of the 7th season.



Phyna joins the list of previous reality show winners, including Whitemoney, Laycon and Mercy Eke. She follows Mercy as the second female winner of the reality show competition.



She will receive a prize of N100 million, of which N50 million is prize money and the remaining N70 million is in the form of presents from the show's sponsors.



Bryann finished as the first runner-up to reality TV show winner, Phynna.



