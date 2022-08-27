Mercy Johnson publishes stunning family photos to celebrate 11th wedding anniversary

The Okojies

Ace Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has shared some amazing photos of herself, her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, and their four children as the couple celebrate their eleventh year of marital bliss.

As a caption for her photos, the revered actress wrote that “Chapter 11…..@princeodiokojie held my hands and promised never to let it go….we still fresh like yesterday..."



In the same vein, her hubby on his Instagram page wrote: “TODAY, 11 YEARS AGO!!!! This can only be God. Thanking God for his Mercies, Provisions and Protections. HAPPY TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY TO US.”



Prince Okojie and Mercy Johnson tied the knot in 2011, and the duo are blessed with four beautiful children.



The family, throughout their decade-plus one year of staying married, has had a scandal-free marriage, making theirs an example to emulate.



On countless occasions, in media interviews and on social media, Prince Okojie has lauded his wife for her humility and sense of responsibility regardless of her success and fame in the movie industry.

Check out these beautiful photos from the Okojies:





EAN/BB