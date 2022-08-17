Mestar Oscar out with 'Your own'

Artwork to the new release by Mestar Oscar

Mestar Oscar keeps championing his inimitable sound with his sophomore 2022 single release “Your own”.

Your own is about love and appreciating the beauty of a woman



Born Oscar Azims Valentine, Mestar Oscar is fast establishing himself as one of the most enigmatic acts on the come up on the Ghanaian music scene. Recognizing dance as a language without words that transcends culture, the dancer cum recording artiste cleverly calibrates his sound which is a unique blend of afrobeat and dance music, purposefully for the dancefloor.



Produced by DJ Segs and Babwyd, mixed by Fortune Dane, and mastered by Denis Emery; 'Your own' is no exception to the rule. Speaking on the inspiration behind the release, Mestar Oscar said:

“During the time of recording, I was listening to a lot of electronic music. A lot of Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer, and Sia. The whole idea was to create an afrobeat song fused with electronic music with a touch of Ghanaian lyrical style.”



A follow-up to “XXX” which dropped sometime in February, 'Your own' remains consistent with the risqué theme of the afore-released single.



“Also, this is funny but with writing the song I was thinking… if I were to make a song for a beautiful girl who was a mermaid what was I going to say? The whole point of the song is to make people bust their raunchiest dance moves!” Mestar Oscar added.