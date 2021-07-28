Michael Afrane reveals why most veteran Kumawood actors die broke

Michael Afrane is a popular Kumawood actor

Popular Kumawood actor, Michael Afane, has disclosed that most Kumawood actors retire broke because they were busily shooting movies for free.



Siding with the popular assertion that Kumawood actors are broke due to the inability of producers to pay them, he said most of these actors were living from hand to mouth.



The struggling lifestyle of most veteran actors in the country has been an issue of major concern in recent times.

While some of them have been battling with all kinds of chronic illnesses and the lack of means to treat them, others have been captured living in extremely poor conditions.



But sharing his reasons for such happenings, Michael Afrane, in an interview with Angel FM, said “Their focus was not about making money but to work hard to save Kumawood Movie Industry from collapse. It is so pathetic that despite our efforts towards the movie industry, some producers have neglected some of us.”



“It got to a point where Ghanaians were buying Nigerian movies more than our own Kumawood movies. That time the producers and directors had a meeting with the actors to sacrifice to save the industry,” he explained.



In recent times, the likes of Fred Amugi, Waakye, Psalm Adjeteyfio (T.T), and many other veteran Ghanaian actors have been captured on social media battling serious illnesses and living in poor conditions.