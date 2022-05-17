Michael Blackson admits to being a chronic cheat

Micheal Blackson shares what his relationships have been like with his exes

Ghanaian-American Hollywood star, Michael Blackson, has confessed to cheating on all his exes.



According to the comedian, he cheats and lies so much that he can’t tell what is true and a lie anymore.



“My whole life has never been faithful, all my exes watching this, yes, have never been faithful. I lied so much I don’t even know what the truth is,” he said.



While trying to justify his actions, the actor explained that cheating on his women boils down to the fact that he is rich and that, broke men can’t afford to cheat even if they wanted to.

“Broke men can’t do this. Broke men got no choice they can’t even afford to in any way, how is he going to cheat on somebody else?



“A woman will take her bills being paid from a rich n***ga that cheats than from a broke man,” he added.



He further disclosed that at the time of his interview, his girlfriend had left his house and he was expecting to spend the night with his side-chick.



“My lady just left and I got a side chick coming tonight, she knows that. If you want to do the same thing as me then we can just be friends,” he disclosed.



