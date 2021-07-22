Michael Blackson proposes to girlfriend after brief break-up

Michael Blackson, Liberian-American comedian

Liberian-American comedian Michael Blackson and his Cambodian girlfriend, Miss Rada, are officially engaged.

The pair, however, worked things out and now, they are soon going to be addressed as Mr and Mrs.



Michael Blackson pulled the surprise proposal on the Breakfast Club show on Thursday, July 22.



Before the proposal, Michael disclosed on the show that they were in an open relationship and negotiated that he would have a side chick every month. He later realized it wasn’t right.



“We negotiated that I’m going to have one side b*tch a month,” he disclosed. “I realized that it’s just ain’t me to live that life.”



He explained that he loves Rada and that she isn’t interested in his money or the press.

“I do love her. I really feel Rada is the one. She’s been to Africa to meet my mother. I’ve never had a woman that has my back like her,” he said.



Michael Black continued that Rada is loyal and that he has never had any girl that is such loyal.



“She is loving and doesn’t want anything – nothing at all from me. She doesn’t want any press, money or anything at all. I’ve never had a woman that is this loyal to me.”



On his definition of marriage, he said it’s religious and spiritual, and without God in his relationship, he feels like doing whatever he likes.