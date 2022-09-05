Micheal Blackson’s fiancée blocks him on social media

Michael Blackson discloses girlfriend blocked him

American-based Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson, has stated that his fiancée, Rada Darling, has blocked him on social media.

The comedian, in an Instagram post shared, disclosed that although Rada may have blocked him, he isn't stopped from having bedroom time with her.



“She might have blocked me on Ig, but I ain’t blocked from the bedroom Modasucka,” he said in a post he shared on September 5, 2022.



Michael accompanied the post with a picture of him and his fiancee, both wearing classy green attire.



The post indicated that they were both happy with themselves and that it was probably not a second breakup hinting its way to social media.



Micheal’s post comes after the outspoken actor’s fiancée confirmed that she has given her man the liberty to have side chicks once a month.



This was after he revealed he had always had side chicks in all his relationships.

During a live discussion on relationships, which has since gone viral on social media, she admitted that having sex with the same person for more than a year gets boring. So she and Michael spice up their relationship by having other people come into their lives.



While Michael has the liberty to have other women, he has not given Rada the option to get involved with other people sexually.



According to Michael, Rada has the opportunity to date other women and has forbidden her to have men.





ADA/BOG