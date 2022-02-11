Michy discloses Shatta Wale deserves credit for her music career

Michy

Diamond Michelle Gbagbonah, well known as Michy, has ventured into acting but not before showing gratitude to her Shatta Wale for helping her music career.

Michy disclosed on the Daybreak show with Andy Dosty that Shatta Wale, her ex-boyfriend, discovered her singing skills and moulded her professionally.



She also mentioned that Shatta wrote some songs for her whilst they were lovers. And she will give him credit when she finally releases the songs even though their relationship has turned sour.

She said, “I can say he discovered that part of me in a more professional way as a profession. But I have always been singing in high school and church. Saturday entertainment I’m there.”



“Yes, I have some songs written for me by Shatta Wale, and I will release them and give him the credit for writing,” she added.