Michy re-dedicates Majesty to God to mark his 6th birthday

• Michy and Shatta Wale’s son celebrated his 6th birthday in church

• Majesty was baptized on his birthday, July 11, 2021



• Shatta Wale did not show up at the event



In a bid to mark her 6-year-old son’s birthday, Michy has re-dedicated Majesty to God.



Moving away from the usual plush birthday celebrations and parties, Michy took her son to church to be baptized.



Although unclear what church they visited, Majesty was in the company of his mother and some members of the clergy as they laid hands on him.

Clad in an all-white attire, the birthday celebrant was captured holding a lit candle as the pastors vigorously prayed for him.



Majesty’s father, Shatta Wale was however missing at the event.



Michy who couldn’t hide her joy shared the video of the ceremony on her Instagram page with the caption:



“God gave this little boy Maj to me to fill many empty spots in my life, because of him, I feel complete and it’s just right that I dedicate him back to our good lord to thank him for 6 years of growth. Many didn’t leave the labour ward, but here we are, 6 years later. May His name be praised. The ordinance of Baptism. Now that I’ve given to God what belongs to Him, I can flood your timelines,” she said.





Scores of celebrities including the likes of Yvonne Nelson and Selly Galley have since congratulated Michy for setting a good precedent for mothers to emulate.



Watch the video below







