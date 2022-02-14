Michy reacts to Shatta Wale’s attack on Jackie Appiah

Michy

Shatta Wale levels allegation against Jackie Appiah

Shatta Wale slams Jackie Appiah



Arnold chides Shatta Wale



Diamond Michelle, the ex-girlfriend of Shatta Wale, has indicated that once society has embraced freedom of speech, it is expected that people would verbally express themselves without censorship.



Her statement was a direct reaction to Shatta Wale’s outburst on Jackie Appiah.



Making a submission on the matter on UTV’s United Showbiz, Saturday, Michy, as she is affectionately called, said although a woman would be emotionally bruised by such utterances, “it’s cool”.

Choosing her words carefully on the basis that she has not “really seen the video” of Shatta Wale attacking Jackie Appiah, Michy said, “I’m hearing ‘disrespect, bad words’ and all that. As a woman, of course, it will hurt but it’s cool.”



“It’s one of those things. We say freedom of speech, right? So, let’s live according to it. Don’t take some out and leave some. If you say freedom of speech, allow everybody to say what they want to say”, she added.



Shatta Wale on Friday, February 4, 2022, slammed Jackie Appiah for contradicting him. Shatta Wale made reference to a comment Jackie Appiah made during the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Jackie Appiah, I remember some time ago, during the Covid-19 pandemic, I said let us come and support and if we are coming to support, money must be attached so people can feel. You (Jackie Appiah) went to say somewhere you did not like what I said and why should I have said that.”



“Jackie Appiah, you do not act. Forget yourself. I respect you but the picture you want to paint to actresses and whatever, stop it. Because people know what you have been doing in Ghana. Stop it”, he said amidst sexual allegations against the actress.

Prior to Michy’s submission, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, had described Shatta Wale’s approach unwarranted, stressing that Jackie is entitled to her opinion.



“I think Shatta Wale’s outburst and attack on Jackie was needless, classless, and very unnecessary because he acted as if he had some hardcore beef with Jackie or Jackie had attacked him and so he had to give a response but that was not the situation”, he said.



“Let’s even say my opinion contradicts your opinion; is that an insult? So, because of differences in opinion, it came to that? Jackie’s opinion did not warrant that level of attack. It was so needless, classless, and unnecessary. And sometimes I shudder how people support this act. And especially being a lady,” Arnold added.