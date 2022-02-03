Michy reveals she wanted to be a soldier

Michy appreciates her fans for the support given her

Michy appreciates her fans for the support given her



In an interview on Metro TV, Ghanaian socialite cum musician, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, disclosed what she had always wanted for a career growing up.



According to Michy, her love for the army uniform drew her attention to take into consideration a career in the military force.



“I want to be a lot of things but I think I wanted to join the army the most. I love the uniform of the army. Aside from that, I think I wanted to be a race car driver. That was like my first dream growing up as a child” Michy said.

In addition, Michy appreciated her fans and expressed her gratitude to all those who have supported her so far



“There is more to come so I’m sure there are more blessings and more loved ones and fans. We are still on the journey” she indicated.



Michy became a sensation following her union with Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale. The two had collaborations like 'Low Tempo' that took the industry by storm. She was also spotted performing with the musician on a number of occasions.



Michy is a product of the Mfantsiman Girls’ Senior High School. She also pursued a course in marketing at the Wisconsin University College.