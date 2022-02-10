Michy scolds radio presenter for asking questions about Shatta Wale

Michy is the mother of Shatta Wale's son, 'Majesty'

Michy loses her cool during a live interview

Michy throws away ‘Shatta Wale baby mama’ tag



Shatta Wale, Michy part ways



Ex-girlfriend of Shatta Wale, Michelle Diamond Gbagonah popularly known as ‘Michy’, has slammed a Kingdom FM radio presenter for bringing up Shatta Wale’s topic during an interview session.



Michy, who appears to have had enough of Shatta Wale being dragged into her business all the time, said she prefers to discuss her achievements and not her ex-boyfriend.



This was after Michy was asked to share her opinion on how Shatta Wale earlier ‘slut-shamed’ Jackie Appiah when ideally she was in the studio with Yvonne Nelson to promote their new movie titled 'The Men We Love'.



It can be recalled that the Shatta Movement boss in a bid to blast Jackie Appiah labelled her a commercial slut who lives off men.

“The picture you’re trying to paint to your female actresses, you better stop it. When last did you shoot a movie? Can you even make 1million dollars from a shoot? But you want everyone to think you’re making money through honest means. Actresses are suffering in this country so where do you make your money from? We see all the 'toto' works. The 'toto' works we see it all. I can also become gay and make so much money. Don’t come and pretend that you’re a celebrity.” Shatta earlier stated.



Michy was then asked to share her two cents on the issue and she immediately burst out.



Michy who was upset said she is embarking on a lot of good projects that should rather be given the needed publicity and not Shatta Wale.



“You all should give me a break. If you want to talk about me. I think you can see that I am doing a good job with my child. I am doing a good job trying to be a better person, and unconsciously I am inspiring so many young girls. Honestly, I feel people should let people move on. The fact that you were associating with somebody or associated with somebody doesn’t mean that every minute you have to keep dragging them. We’ve both moved on, so whatever he does is not my business.



“My focus is my work, my son and my elevation in this life because I have come a very long way. And everybody dragging me and trying to tag along with something I have left in my past s not healthy,” she told the presenter, Fiifi Pratt.