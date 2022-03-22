Migrants in Greater Accra suppressing Ga music and language - Naa Amanua

Veteran Ghanaian Ga folklore music singer and songwriter, Mary Naa Amanua Dodoo

Veteran Ghanaian Ga folklore music singer and songwriter, Mary Naa Amanua Dodoo has expressed worry over what she terms as a deliberate suppressing of the Ga language of the Ga people by non-Ga immigrants in Accra, the Capital of Ghana, Purefmonline.com reports.

The former lead female singer for Wulomei, a Ghanaian music group that was founded in 1973 in an exclusive interview on Pure FM’s ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program told host, Hammer Nti that the intentional effort of indigenous Ga people and residents in and around Accra to promote the Ga language and music have been subdued by immigrants from other parts of the Country.



Naa Amanua explained that because the Capital has largely become cosmopolitan, people prefer speaking English to learning the Ga language which has made it generally difficult for them to promote the local Ga-music even though it remains her wish that music sung in the Ga-language is heard beyond the borders of Ghana.

Watch an excerpt of the interview in the video below. Video Credit: ‘Hammer Time’ on YouTube.



Mary Naa Amanua Dodoo was the recipient of the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Honors.