Mike Kesse warns artistes against releasing ‘pre-born-again’ era collaborations

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Mike Kesse

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Mike Kesse, has made it clear that he is not willing to let any artiste release a secular song they composed together now that he is a gospel artiste.

Speaking with Abrantepa on E-Forum, Kesse noted that any artiste who decides to release the song will be met with strong opposition from him.



In Kesse’s unequivocal statement, he said, "If an artiste decides to release the song, I will tell him not to do it, and if they go on to, I am leading my path.



“I will let you know not to do it and the way I will say it, you won't do it. You will be scared when I tell you what I need to say.”



Kesse went on to express his disappointment, asking why an artiste would wait until he is no longer doing secular music to release a song they composed together.



"The song wasn't a gospel song? And you want to release it? So why didn't you release it before and wait until I stopped doing secular music? You want to capitalize on it to make a hit," he said.



During his interaction, Kesse's stance on the matter is clear, stating that he believes that any artiste who wants to release a secular song they composed together should do so without his involvement.





