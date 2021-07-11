Mikki Osei Berko descends on Actors Guild leadership

Ghanaian actor, Mikki Osei Berko has descended on the leadership of the Actors Guild for not championing the cause of actors and actresses in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM's Entertainment Review, he called for a new group to be formed because the current leadership lacks "deep thinkers."



"The leaders of that guild have really disappointed us and we should either take a decision of either forming a new guild and abandon this one...what they're doing doesn't show people who are deep thinkers....sack everybody and have a fresh start because the current people are after their own interest" he fired.

