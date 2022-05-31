0
Millicent Yankey takes over Atlanta with Grace Experience

Millicent Yankey

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: MzGee Ghana

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian United States-based gospel songstress, Millicent Yankey, is set to take over Atlanta, Georgia with the maiden edition of her USA concert dubbed ‘Grace Experience’.

Millicent Yankey gave Ghana a thrill when she launched the ‘Grace Experience’ Ghana in September with the like Elder Mireku, Hannah Marfo, KODA, Danso Abbeam, UK-based Ghanaian artiste, Emmanuel Smith Efe Grace, Lady Chatty and a host of others inside Zoeland, Perez Chapel International, Mataheko.

Having had a successful launch in Ghana, the Ghana Music Awards, USA, female artiste of the year is set to replicate her feat at 4 pm come June 11, 2022, inside E Hall, Atlanta, 15505 Beaver Ruin RD Norcross, GA 30093.

Millicent who just released a medley titled ‘Praise Him’ featuring francophone singer, Dave Da Music Box, is recruiting the winner of 3Music and VGMA gospel song of the year, Ohemaa Mercy, to lead the pack.

Other artistes expected to perform at the launch of Grace Experience USA are Selina Boateng, Cee of Mentor fame, Sarah Sings, Lady Idan, Rita Queen, Lady Joy P and the only man standing Daniel Nettey.

