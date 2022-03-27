Mimi Andani welcomes first child after two miscarriages

Mimi announced the birth of her daughter on social media

Former Hiplife artiste and Big Brother Africa housemate, Mimi Andani and her husband, Nana Michael have welcomed their first child.

The singer gave birth three weeks ago. It comes as a relief to the couple who have for the past five years been hoping to have a child.



Announcing the good news on Instagram, Mimi revealed how she and her husband had gone through thick and thin to have their daughter.



She revealed that she had to suffer two miscarriages and even tried a chemical pregnancy before God finally paved the way.



Read her full post below:



“Weeks ago, our rainbow baby Marvella (A miracle child) was born and I am here to celebrate God’s mercies , favour and grace upon my life.

“After two miscarriage and one chemical pregnancy amidst anxiety, panic attacks and depression, God has finally done it in his own time and after everything that has happened, I understand why he chose now! Indeed in his time he makes all things beautiful. It might delay but it definitely not a denial. If he did it for me, yours is absolutely a walk in a park!



“Dear Gorgeous daughter @raisingmarvella, Welcome to this crazy world but mummy got you 24/7



“I want you to genuinely thank God for me! He has been faithful, Amen!”



