Mimlife’s Kimilist talks about journey and ‘Sika’

Singer Kimilist

Inspired by Kanye West, Osei Kwame Junior popularly known as Kimilist hopes to leave a long-lasting impression in the minds of his fans like his mentor.

Currently, his single ‘Sika’ is banging on the streets across Ghana but his journey began in High School.



The feat has earned him a spot as the TunesXmuse artist of the week.



Born and bred in Kumasi, the rapper is currently signed to Mimlife Records and he talks about his ‘hot’ single Sika.



Who is Kimilist?



Kimilist is known in real life as Osei Kwame Junior and is a rapper & Singer born & raised in Kumasi with large influence from the UK rap scene blending grime, trap as well as afrobeats and other afro-fused genres.



Your name is unique, how did it come about?

I got the name “KIMILIST” from watching a Korean animation; the main character was called “Kimi” which means sweet and tough, and I decided to add list to represent my listed lyrics so together KIMILIST meaning “SWEET AND TOUGH LISTED LYRICS.”



How did music start for you?



I started music in high school, By then I was just rapping to beatbox by friends and sometimes drumming on tables, Later in KNUST I started recording in a studio and that was when I dropped a Mixtape titled “Party God” which did well on campus and caught the attention of many radio presenters and DJs in Kumasi and that same song got the attention of MIMLIFE RECORDS and that made them sign me.



How will you describe your sound?



My sound is soothing, banging, melodic, and sometimes sensual. I call my style “THE NEW AGE SOUND” because of my rap style fused with afro, grime & trap.



Who or what has been your inspiration?

Kanye West inspires me a lot as a music icon, as well as the zeal to do more in achieving my goals as an artiste.



Your single Sika is currently one of the biggest sounds in Ghana now, how did the song come about?



The song “Sika” came about based on our daily experiences and how we need money to survive through it, I was in Kumasi for some project and had to link up with my brothers Kwame Yesu and Yaw Tog, we arranged for a studio session and then I asked IYKE PARKER one of our in-house producers at MIMLIFE RECORDS to send a beat, we caught a vibe instantly and dropped our bars on that killer beat and yes we made a banger!



What’s the way forward for you?



I’m working on some new music and fans should expect more heat from me, also with the help of my management I’m getting my brand and music recognized on the international market and also to make sure my songs leave a lasting impact on other young artists from generations to come.