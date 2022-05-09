0
Menu
Entertainment

Mimsrozay’s 'Go Away' track takes off smoothly in Africa

Mimsrozay 02 Mimsrozay

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Mimsrozay has released his masterpiece body of work, ‘New Variant’ Extended Play (E.P).

As of April 29th, 2022, the album became available on all digital platforms worldwide and fans all over the continent are talking about it.

The EP houses four incredible songs including 'Go Away', 'Jankuluba', ‘Tsunami’, and ‘Cool Down’. Since its release last month, 'Go Away' has started to gain ground in Ghana with massive radio airplay and discovery on the Tik Tok platform.

Mimsrozay’s ‘Go Away’ single is a great piece of music you will want to add to your playlist and play endlessly.

This EP since its release is not only fire but will also be a game-changer with all the four tracks.

Mimsrozay music is inspired from real-life experiences with a fusion of creative prowess together with fresh afrobeats sound and relatable lyrical content signifying his readiness to stay in the game.

Olu ''Mimsrozay'' Akinsika is a popular Nigerian German Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Executive Producer, and Tech Entrepreneur.

Mimsrozay started off as a Promoter and Music Business Marketing Manager for one of the Biggest Entertainment outfits in Cyprus after which he founded his own Company Mims Rosé Entertainment.

Mimsrozay is often referred to as the pioneer of modern Afrobeats music in Europe as he has been linked to getting Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, Timaya, KCEE, and more on shows that had international acts such as Mario Winans, Tinie Tempah, Skepta, French Montana, Tyga in Europe.

Highlighted as an exciting afrobeats prospect, Mimsrozay new EP is sure to set him apart as one to watch this year.

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana may be attacked by terrorists – Report
I’ll never fault Russia for invading Ukraine - Dr. Antwi-Danso
The only Ghanaian Head of State who stayed in power for less than 1 month
Press Freedom: Why I had to flee Ghana in 2020 – Vim Lady
Nigerian politician behind 1969 resignation of Gen. Ankrah dies
Ailing RPNGC pastor allegedly bars his wife from managing church finances
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste