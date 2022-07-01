Mind your own business - MzVee to critics of Jackie Appiah

MzVee

There have been divided opinions on social media about the source of funds of some female celebrities after videos of the multi-million dollar mansion of Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, went viral.

Whilst many have congratulated the celebrated and award-winning movie star for being able to put up such a marvellous edifice, others have linked her wealth to warming the bed of some rich men.



Sharing her opinion on the source of finance of some female celebrities in Ghana, MzVee said that there are women who are working assiduously to earn living.



“It’s sad because there are women who are making it through hard work and just going through the way life is,” she stated in an interview with Amansan Krakye.

“So, people shouldn’t just judge quickly but at the same time, at the end of the day, people also have their own opinions,” she added on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com



MzVee told the host on the Kastle Drive Show “Most at times, some of these opinions are not true... People should just mind their own business”.