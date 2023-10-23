Minding my own business is the reason for my ever-fresh looks – MzVee

Mzvee is a popular Ghanaian singer

Afropop musician, MzVee, has revealed that minding her own business has given her a much younger look.

MzVee posited in an interview with Property FM, that being content and at peace has had a good impact on her health and even her skin.



“I like to mind my business all the time so I’ll advise that you also mind your business and you’ll avoid all the wrinkles. Also, be grateful and content with what you have I know we hear this all the time but someone doesn’t even have what you have," she added.

MzVee continued, “You think you have only 5 cedis but guess what someone doesn’t even have anything so be very grateful and just keep fighting. As for the Akpl3 that’s the number one secret to my evergreen forever young looks but the other one is that I mind my business" she remarked.



The former Lynx Entertainment signee is currently promoting her new single, titled Destiny.