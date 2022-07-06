Minister Ike bags 5 nominations at the 2022 Koforidua Music Awards

Minister Ike, Gospel Musician

Source: Sean City

Sensational Ghanaian gospel musician, Minister Ike, has bagged five (5) nominations in the upcoming Koforidua Music Awards.

Multiple award-winning Canada-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Minister Ike, seeks to take home the ultimate Artiste of the year, Best Gospel song of the year, Best songwriter of the year, Best song of the year and International Artiste of the Year categories.



He is in competition with AK Songstress, Racky Nova, just to mention a few.

Minister Ike has won so many awards globally for Africa Panafest Gospel Artiste of the Year 2016 and was nominated in the 2017 Canada Gospel Music Awards.



A lot of entertainment fans have tipped him to win this award.