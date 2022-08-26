Minister Ike finally drops another hit song 'Only God'

Minister Ike

Source: Hotfmghana

After dropping his 'Onyame Gya' song that shook the Ghanaian Gospel music scene like a conflagration some years ago, celebrated Canada-based Ghanaian gospel artist, Minister Ike is out with another smash hit song dubbed 'Only God'.

'Only God' is a song to give hope to both believers and unbelievers that it's only God who can do better for them. Its vocal alone is steady in delivering a sonically intense experience.



There are some nice lyrics aboard too, each sweetly off the bass-rich production from Minister Ike's go-to producer Druboye and it is lit.



The sensational Gospel artist simply has his way with words and 'Only God' puts his charisma to full effect.

The powerful new song is another solid effort from Minister Ike and it's out for your listening pleasure. The song is currently enjoying massive airplay on both radio and TV.



Yes, after dropping his monster hit song 'Onyame Gya', even though he has dropped many songs afterward, 'Only God' is Minister Ike's song that is ready to wrestle current hit songs making waves in the Ghanaian gospel music scene like Opiesie Esther and Joseph Matthew's 'Blessed'