Minister OJ marks birthday with thought-provoking message

42715265 Ghanaian gospel musician Minister OJ

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian gospel musician Minister OJ has informed his fans that he is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, 6 September 2022.

He did so on his Facebook page.

Without mentioning his new age, the celebrated songwriter thanked God for “a beautiful and healthy life.”

The ‘Meduru’ hitmaker continued with a thought-provoking message: “I'm alive not because you forgot to kill me.”

“I'm alive because you are a faithful God,” he reasoned.

“My heart is merry and my soul is light. Thank you Lord!!!” he concluded.

Born Michael Oware Sakyi, his 2003 debut album, Adom Ne Odo (Grace and Love), which housed multiple hits including Mpaebo (Prayer), Obi Nya W'aye (Someone’d Love to Be You) and Koso Na Koso (Keep On Keeping On), is regarded by many within and outside the Gospel music fraternity as a timeless classic.

In Christian circles, the word ‘minister’ means ‘servant’ and is an adopted title by many singers.

