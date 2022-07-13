0
Entertainment

Minister Yvonne to enrich believers' souls with 'Faith' album

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: GNA

Listening to gospel music does offer encouragement to believers, and Ghanaian gospel musician Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah, known as “Minister Yvonne”, will look to impact people’s lives positively with the release of her “Faith Album”.

The release of the highly anticipated album on October 22, 2022, would feature some of Ghana’s finest gospel musicians as they embark on a soul-searching mission to win souls for Jesus Christ.

The upcoming “Faith” album is themed “Name it and Claim it”.

When asked why she had given the album the aforementioned theme, Min. Yvonne explained that her upcoming album seeks to enrich people’s lives with motivational messages of faith.

Min. Yvonne, who is the 2021 Gospel Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards UK, noted that every song on the album has the objective of maintaining balance in people’s lives with heart-warming messages.

“I want to draw people closer to their maker with this piece, and I hope it will impact people’s lives positively.

“The album would remind people of the world they live in and keep them on track in their Christian faith despite the challenges facing the world economically,” she said. 

Min. Yvonne, who is also an Army officer with the British Armed Forces, has been one of the few Ghanaian gospel musicians doing so well, with numerous hit songs to her credit.

