Minister Yvonne wins Gospel Artiste of the Year at GMA UK

Singer, Minister Yvonne

Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah, Contributor

With close to a year in the Gospel music scene, reputable music critics had already declared the singer-songwriter, Minister Yvonne to be one of the best Gospel musicians in the history of Ghana, and across the continent.

Now, the prophecy is fulfilled, the numbers have spoken, the data has assembled into integers and decimal points, and the answer is in KabFam Ghana Music Awards UK 2021.



Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah, known in showbiz circles as Minister Yvonne was named UK-based Gospel Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards last Saturday, October 9.



The awards ceremony was held at Royal Regency in North London.



The UK-based Gospel sensation beat other great acts such as Suzie Sam, Alice Mckenzie, Yaw Boateng and Nana Amankwah Tiah to win the coveted award.

Receiving the award, Minister Yvonne thanked her teeming fans, family and management team for their unflinching support and also voting for her.



She expressed gratitude to the organisers of the award programme, Alordia Promotions and West Coast for celebrating the achievements of homegrown Ghanaian musicians and producers across the UK and Ghana.



The outstanding vocalist who doubles as HR Specialist with the British Armed Forces songs encompassing “Conqueror”, “Unchangeable God” and “Besuka” which have received wider acclamation and laurels in the UK including topping charts in the UK Gospel fraternity and winning UK’s WWGMVA Best International Video of the year award with the song “Besuka”.



Minister Yvonne is undoubtedly making Ghana proud with her talent in the UK.